What Medieval Calligraphy taught this Eagle River Lawyer | INDIE ALASKA

In this Indie Alaska feature from @PBS and @pbsdigitalstudios hear how Greg Henrikson, a lawyer in Eagle River, became fascinated with Medieval History and delved into medieval calligraphy for the Historic Recrudescence Guild (HRG), a Medieval Re-enactment group.

The HRG sets up a medieval village annually at the Three Barons Renaissance Fair in Anchorage, Alaska. Greg initially thought it would be easy, but soon realized he was mistaken.

