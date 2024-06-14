What Medieval Calligraphy taught this Eagle River Lawyer | INDIE ALASKA

By
Shiri Segal
-

In this Indie Alaska feature from @PBS and @pbsdigitalstudios hear how Greg Henrikson, a lawyer in Eagle River, became fascinated with Medieval History and delved into medieval calligraphy for the Historic Recrudescence Guild (HRG), a Medieval Re-enactment group.

The HRG sets up a medieval village annually at the Three Barons Renaissance Fair in Anchorage, Alaska. Greg initially thought it would be easy, but soon realized he was mistaken.

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios. The videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these stories present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska. To support this series, click the donate button above!

Shiri joined Alaska Public Media in January 2018.  Before joining AKPM, she worked as a News Production Assistant for Anchorage’s ABC/FOX/CW affiliate for six years.  Outside of work, she enjoys painting, metal clay jewelry, thrift shopping, hanging out with family/friends and traveling.

Shiri is an avid traveler has been to a couple different places in Europe, Israel and Japan. She has also resided in a few of the aforementioned. She enjoys research on cultural topics and is learning several different languages including Japanese, Korean, Hebrew and, in addition, historical languages such as Medieval English and Latin.

