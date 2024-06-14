Deconstructing fad diets | Line One: Your Health Connection

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia

What do intermittent fasting, paleo, and keto all have in common? These are fad diets that offer rapid weight loss and a magic bullet to improve chronic diseases. While they are popular, many of these diets have limited data to support their claims, and in some cases can actually be unhealthy. Join host Dr. Justin Clark as he discusses the good and the bad of the current fad diets on this Line One.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Erika Van Calcar, MS, RD, LD – Registered Dietitian with Dietitians of Alaska

– Registered Dietitian with Dietitians of Alaska Soleil Thiele, RD, LD – Registered Dietitian with Dietitians of Alaska

– Registered Dietitian with Dietitians of Alaska Staci Kloster, RD, LD – Registered Dietitian with Dietitians of Alaska

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.



