Deconstructing fad diets | Line One: Your Health Connection

What do intermittent fasting, paleo, and keto all have in common? These are fad diets that offer rapid weight loss and a magic bullet to improve chronic diseases. While they are popular, many of these diets have limited data to support their claims, and in some cases can actually be unhealthy. Join host Dr. Justin Clark as he discusses the good and the bad of the current fad diets on this Line One.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Erika Van Calcar, MS, RD, LD – Registered Dietitian with Dietitians of Alaska
- Soleil Thiele, RD, LD – Registered Dietitian with Dietitians of Alaska
- Staci Kloster, RD, LD – Registered Dietitian with Dietitians of Alaska
RESOURCES:
- Dietitians of Alaska
- Fad Diets: Facts and Fiction | NIH
- 11 Ways To Spot a Fad Diet | Cleveland Clinic
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8 p.m. AKDT
