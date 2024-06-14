Catch these downtown jazz concerts all summer long | State of Art

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
(Courtesy of Alaska Jazz Workshop)

The Alaska Jazz Workshop and Anchorage Downtown Partnership have teamed up to present a free, weekly summer concert series at Peratrovich Park. The concerts are from 4 to 6 p.m. every Saturday and will run through August 17. The diverse lineup of local performers include The Alaska Jazz Workshop student ensemble, Spenard Jazz Messengers and the John Damberg Latin Jazz Quintet, among others. Damberg is a founder of AJW and joins us to tell us all about it.

LINKS:
Alaska Jazz Workshop website
Facebook
Instagram

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

Previous articleDeconstructing fad diets | Line One: Your Health Connection
Next articleAlaska News Nightly: Friday, June 14, 2024

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR