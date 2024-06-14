Catch these downtown jazz concerts all summer long | State of Art

(Courtesy of Alaska Jazz Workshop)

The Alaska Jazz Workshop and Anchorage Downtown Partnership have teamed up to present a free, weekly summer concert series at Peratrovich Park. The concerts are from 4 to 6 p.m. every Saturday and will run through August 17. The diverse lineup of local performers include The Alaska Jazz Workshop student ensemble, Spenard Jazz Messengers and the John Damberg Latin Jazz Quintet, among others. Damberg is a founder of AJW and joins us to tell us all about it.





LINKS:

Alaska Jazz Workshop website

Facebook

Instagram

