Anchorage man charged with making false bomb threat at federal building

The James M. Fitzgerald U.S. Courthouse & Federal Building in downtown Anchorage on Aug. 31, 2022. (Valerie Lake/Alaska Public Media)

An Anchorage man has been charged with making a false bomb threat at the federal building downtown.

According to a statement from the Alaska U.S. Attorney’s office, 40-year-old James Pearce was at the James Fitzgerald Federal Building on Tuesday when he allegedly made the false claim that he had planted a bomb there, in the U.S. Courthouse and at six other Anchorage locations.

Officials say Pearce allegedly made reference to several terrorist groups and to the 1995 bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City.

Pearce was arrested on site, and officials say the building was evacuated.

Pearce has been charged with one count of making a bomb hoax at a federal building, and faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Officials say Pearce is set to appear before a federal judge at a later, unspecified date.