Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 14, 2024

Community members celebrate pride on June 8, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska (Gabby Salgado / KYUK]

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Trawlers say they’re fishing legally, despite concerns from nearby residents. Plus, just one company bids for Cook Inlet oil and gas leases. And, a new book about legendary snowboarder Craig Kelly looks at his life and death.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Evan Erickson and Sage Smiley in Bethel

Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.