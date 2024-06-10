Anchorage Mayor-elect LaFrance announces chief of staff and municipal manager

Katie Scovic (right) hugs Anchorage mayor-elect Suzanne LaFrance during a campaign election night event on May 14. Scovic was named LaFrance’s chief of staff. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage Mayor-elect Suzanne LaFrance announced on Monday two key members of her incoming executive team.

LaFrance has hired Becky Windt Pearson as her municipal manager and Katie Scovic as her chief of staff, according to a statement.

Windt Pearson is no stranger to city government. She served as municipal attorney from 2017 to 2020 under then-Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. She is currently a senior vice president position at GCI. In her role as municipal manager, she will oversee the various city operations in Anchorage.

Her appointment is subject to Assembly approval.

Becky Windt Pearson will serve as Anchorage Mayor-elect Suzanne LaFrance’s municipal manager. (Courtesy of LaFrance campaign)

Scovic previously served as LaFrance’s campaign manager, and comes from a career in political consulting. She also served as communications director for Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson. As chief of staff, she’ll handle certain policy and administrative duties given by LaFrance.

A spokesman for the LaFrance administration said more executive appointments will be announced in the next week.

LaFrance takes office as the first woman elected Anchorage mayor on July 1.