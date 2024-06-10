1 dead, 2 hurt in collision that caused hours-long Seward Highway closure

One person was killed and two more were injured in a collision Sunday near Ingram Creek that closed the Seward Highway for hours, Alaska State Troopers said.

Troopers said in an online dispatch that they received word of the crash involving two pickup trucks, near Mile 75 of the highway and its “Welcome to Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula” sign, just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Investigation determined that a northbound (Chevrolet) S-10 crossed the centerline and struck a pickup towing an RV,” troopers said in the dispatch. “The driver and sole occupant of the S-10 was declared deceased at the scene.”

Both people in the other pickup truck were taken to an Anchorage hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said. The person killed in the crash wasn’t immediately identified.

The collision closed the Seward Highway for about six hours, according to troopers. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but troopers say alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.