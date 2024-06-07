Hundreds of Indigenous dancers fill the streets in Juneau to kick off Celebration

Amiah Johnson sings during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 6, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

More than 1,500 Indigenous dancers from across Southeast Alaska filled Juneau’s Willoughby Avenue and Centennial Hall for the Grand Entrance Procession of Celebration 2024 on Wednesday.

The procession marks the kick-off of the four-day Celebration festival — a biennial gathering that honors and uplifts the culture of Lingít, Haida and Tsimshian people.

Throughout the coming days, there will be dances, cultural demonstrations and art markets and exhibits.

Here are some images from the grand entrance.

Shiloh Sanidad dances during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Hundreds gather during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

A dancer looks to the crowd while on stage at Centennial Hall during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Dancers fill the stage at Centennial Hall during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Don Johnson dances during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Sharon Lee sings during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Lillian Young sings during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Calvin Wilson sings during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Thomas Yellow Horse Davis, left, and Kimberly Dominguez, right, smile during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)