Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 7, 2024

Shiloh Sanidad dances during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

An Alaskan files a class action lawsuit against the state over long delays in approving Medicaid applications. Plus, Wildlife Refuge managers hope to protect permafrost in the Yukon Flats from wildfires. And, Celebration’s youngest participants take center stage in the toddler regalia review.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep in Homer

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Sarah Swartz in Nome

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.