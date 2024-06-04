Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a white raven
Over the six months that the White Raven was in Anchorage, photographer Jennifer Olson captured the many faces of the bird on her Android cell phone. (Courtesy Jennifer Olson)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski shares her nuanced stance on abortion rights. Plus, Anchorage’s famed white raven flies south for the summer. And, the Army’s newest and largest child care center opens on Fort Wainwright.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

Previous articleAt Senate hearing, Murkowski reaffirms support for abortion rights
Next articleDeal to buy North Slope gas boosts Alaska Gasline prospects, but hurdles remain

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR