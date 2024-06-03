Pro-Dahlstrom PAC announces $5m ad buy in Alaska’s U.S. House race

Nancy Dahlstrom, Mary Peltola and Nick Begich III are running for U.S. House in 2024. (Alaska Public Media)

The major Republican group dedicated to U.S. House races is planning a major ad blitz in Alaska as it tries to unseat the state’s Democratic congresswoman, Mary Peltola.

The Congressional Leadership Fund announced last month that it has reserved more than $5 million worth of air time for ads this fall in Alaska’s three largest cities. The super PAC is affiliated with House Speaker Mike Johnson and has endorsed Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom.

Dahlstrom says she expects PACs of all sorts will be active in the race, both for and against her.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of money spent, in all the industries and the service areas, and people that sell products and services that campaigns use,” Dahlstrom said.

Super PACs can raise unlimited funds but aren’t allowed to coordinate with the candidate’s campaign.

The major ad buy suggests that nationally, Republicans see the Alaska House race as a good opportunity to flip a seat and maintain or build their majority.

Dahlstrom and Nick Begich III are the leading Republicans challenging Peltola. While groups affiliated with Speaker Johnson have endorsed Dahlstrom, a PAC linked to the hard-right House Freedom Caucus is backing Begich.

Nine other candidates also signed up before Saturday’s filing deadline. Several have run in prior statewide races, including Alaska Independence Party Chairman John Wayne Howe of Fairbanks, and Lady Donna Dutchess of Anchorage. She finished 11th in the 2022 U.S. House primary.