Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 31, 2024

Canoes wait to come ashore in Petersburg on May 29, 2024. The support boat Deer Harbor II is in the background. (Hannah Flor / KFSK)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The ACLU says the state is violating prisoners’ constitutional rights on legal matters. Plus, cruise companies and the city of Juneau agree to a cap on passengers, hoping to avoid a legal battle. And, six canoes land in Petersburg, on a long journey to Juneau for Celebration.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Hannah Flor in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.