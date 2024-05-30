Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 30, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a flag
An American flag flies at Denali National Park (NPS Photo/Ken Conger)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s legal community is still working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, a rural needle exchange reduces risk for people who aren’t ready to quit. And, the final graduating class of Thunder Mountain High School in Juneau receives their diplomas.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove and Madilyn Rose in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Riley Board in Kenai
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media.

