Southcentral Foundation breaks ground on new behavioral health center in Anchorage

Southcentral Foundation leaders break ground at the site of their new behavioral health center. (Matt Faubion/AKPM)

Southcentral Foundation broke ground Tuesday on a new behavioral health facility in Anchorage. The site will offer in-patient behavioral crisis treatment, beds for detoxing from substance abuse, and outpatient behavioral health.

Southcentral Foundation president April Kyle said the new facility will help healthcare providers better meet the immediate needs of the community.

“We need to continue to expand the detox program,” Kyle said. “It actually serves the entire community, Native and non-Native people.”

Kyle said the new facility will increase the foundation’s capacity for detox beds by about a third to 30. Their current detox facility has a waitlist of about ten people right now. She said the new facility will also offer behavioral health crisis stabilization for up to seven days.

“The hope is that many people will enter that 16-chair crisis stabilization and have the time and support they need to discharge back into community,” Kyle said. “But when somebody needs a higher level of care, or a longer time to stabilize, we will have that on site.”

The facility, which Southcentral Foundation estimates will be completed by early 2026, will be located at Elmore and Tudor roads in the U-Med district of Anchorage.

