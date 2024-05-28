Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Andy Armstrong prepares to get the keys to his news house from representatives of the organization and business that awarded the home to him. From left, Ken Eakes, Military Warriors Support Foundation executive director; Armstrong; Adam Little, regional Bank of America/Merrill Wealth Management marketing executive; Tyann Hollis, BofA/Merrill Wealth Management vice president. (Tim Ellis / KUAC)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A bill aimed at attracting teachers to Alaska is waiting on a signature from the governor. Plus, could wooly mammoths once again stomp around Alaska? And, an Army veteran wounded in Afghanistan receives a home in Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Casey Grove in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.