25 Years of Therapeutic Courts | Talk of Alaska

The Nesbett and Boney Courthouses in downtown Anchorage are both home to some of Alaska’s therapeutic courts. Taken on August 31, 2022. (Valerie Kern/ Alaska Public Media)

The Alaska Court System is honoring 25 years of therapeutic courts in the state this month. These alternative paths to justice and rehabilitation bring together a broad partnership of law enforcement, corrections and health professionals to work on a plan of treatment rather than incarceration for Alaskans who struggle with mental health challenges, past trauma or addictions. The idea is to prevent recidivism, reduce crime and promote public safety. How well have the courts performed in the last 25 years and what will the next 25 look like? We discuss therapeutic courts on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Judge Adolf Zeman , Anchorage Superior Court Judge, oversees the Felony Drug and DUI Therapeutic Courts in Anchorage

, Anchorage Superior Court Judge, oversees the Felony Drug and DUI Therapeutic Courts in Anchorage Michelle Delkettie, Anchorage Wellness Courts Coordinator

Anchorage Wellness Courts Coordinator Steve Corven, Therapeutic Courts Program Manager, Partners for Progress, Member of the Alaska Therapeutic Court Alumni group

