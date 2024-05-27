1 dead in Mountain View house fire

The Anchorage Fire Department in downtown Anchorage. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

A person was found dead Friday after a residential fire in Mountain View, according to the Anchorage Fire Department.

Firefighters said in a statement that the fire was reported at about 3:45 p.m. on the 100 block of North Bliss Street.

“Multiple AFD units arrived quickly at the location of a single-story residential structure with heavy smoke coming from a window,” firefighters said. “During initial firefighting actions, crews found one person deceased.”

The cause of the fire was initially undetermined and remained under investigation Friday.