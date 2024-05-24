Eaglecrest Ski Area general manager resigns at board’s request

Eaglecrest Ski Area Manager Dave Scanlan speaks during an Assembly finance meeting on Saturday, April 6, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

The general manager of Juneau’s Eaglecrest Ski Area, Dave Scanlan, resigned from his role Wednesday night at the request of the ski area’s board.

The announcement came Thursday morning after the board held a special meeting on Wednesday to evaluate Scanlan’s performance. His resignation came after the board met in an executive session.

The board’s statement thanked Scanlan for his vision of “providing year-round recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike.”

In an interview, board chair Mike Satre said he would not be sharing why the board asked for Scanlan’s resignation.

“So we can’t discuss personnel matters. But the board and myself are 100% committed to ensuring that Eaglecrest is a successful facility providing winter and summer recreational opportunities for both our residents and visitors,” he said.

Scanlan’s resignation will be effective on June 3. In an interview, he said he didn’t want to leave his job.

“I want our people to know that this has been my passion. I had no intent to walk away. But it’s clear that they want to try a different pathway,” he said.

He said that when he was hired back in 2017, the board was looking for a hands-on working manager. But now he thinks they’re looking for something else.

“The current board has a desire to find a more office, process, paper-oriented general manager to lead the mountain through this next period,” he said. “I don’t hold ill will against any board member or staff or city administration or anything. This has been my life’s passion, and I am honored to have had the opportunity.”

Eaglecrest and Scanlan have both seen some public backlash in recent years, especially following the purchase of a used gondola from Austria. Scanlan was a driving force in getting the multimillion project approved.

Eaglecrest also faces a deficit heading into the city’s budget process — more than $415,000 — which Scanlan attributed to rising costs, the effects of climate change on snowfall and a tight job market.

The ski area originally sought a five-year loan of nearly $900,000 from the city, which Scanlan said would help cover the deficit and prepare for the summer season and the addition of the gondola. But the Assembly ultimately approved a $518,000 loan to cover the deficit and the cost of giving a slight raise to employees.

According to the board, they will immediately begin the search for Scanlan’s replacement. In the meantime, the ski area’s Director of Snowsports School, Rental, Retail & Repair, Erin Lupro, will take over the role of interim general manager. Lupro could not be immediately reached for comment.

Scanlan said he plans to remain in Juneau and be active with the ski community.