Your skin is the window to your body’s health | Line One

“The Stethoscope” from Flickr user Alex Proimos.

The skin can be an important indicator for your internal health. Acne can indicate hormonal shifts, while dry skin may signal dehydration or issues in the organ system. Healthy skin refreshes every 28 days, but as we age, this process slows. On this Line One, Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss how to care for your skin and keep the window to your internal health open.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

Dr. Courtney Bagayoko, MD, FAAD – Board Certified Dermatologist and owner of Anchorage Dermatology & Cosmetics.

