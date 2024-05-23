Military Voices: Ivan Hodes



In the summer of 2023, Alaska Public Media partnered with StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative which provided a space for veterans, service members, and military families to share their stories.

In this conversation Ivan Hodes (40) tells Tamekia Jackson (37) about a moral dilemma he faced while serving in Iraq.





These interviews are recorded by StoryCorps, a national nonprofit whose mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world.

StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Excerpts were selected and produced by Ammon Swenson with help from Lillian Robbins.

Find more stories at alaskapublic.org/storycorps.