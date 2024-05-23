Hey, Alaskans: What’s your best advice for staying safe outdoors?

Robin and Susan Beesley ascend a ridge near Hope, Alaska. (Annie Feidt/Alaska Public Media)

The possibilities for adventure during the brief period of time we call “summer” in Alaska are endless. But so are the ways those adventures can go wrong. There are large predators to contend with, unforgiving landscapes and unrelenting weather extremes.

So how do you keep yourself and your family safe outdoors while making the most of the season? We’re exploring that topic on an upcoming Talk of Alaska episode with safety experts Luc Mehl and Deb Ajango.

And we want your help too. What’s your best advice for how to stay safe adventuring in Alaska in the summer? Is there one tip that has really stuck with you, or has especially come in handy during your time outdoors?

If you have advice to share, email us at talk@alaskapublic.org. Your responses may be shared online or over the air.

You can also fill out the form below:

