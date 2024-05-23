Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 23, 2024

Resurrection Bay on April 16, 2024. (Jamie Diep/KBBI)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state is setting up a new “green bank” to help fund renewable projects. Plus, the Anchorage Assembly launches an investigation following leaked text messages from a homeless service provider. And, a Coast Guard helicopter pilot from Sitka competes on the TV game show Jeopardy!

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Jamie Diep in Homer

Eric Stone in Juneau

Hannah Flor in Petersburg

Katherine Rose in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.