Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 23, 2024

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
The state is setting up a new “green bank” to help fund renewable projects. Plus, the Anchorage Assembly launches an investigation following leaked text messages from a homeless service provider. And, a Coast Guard helicopter pilot from Sitka competes on the TV game show Jeopardy!
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Jamie Diep in Homer
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hannah Flor in Petersburg
Katherine Rose in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.