Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Rep. Mary Peltola in her Washington, D.C. office. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Several energy bills passed by the Legislature this year await the governor’s signature. Plus, Congresswoman Mary Peltola files a pair of bills aimed at curtailing salmon bycatch. And, Kasaan residents build traditional canoes ahead of an Indigenous gathering in Southeast.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Kavitha George and Casey Grove in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep in Homer

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Emily Schwing in Upper Kalskag

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.