Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Rep. Mary Peltola in her Washington, D.C. office. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Several energy bills passed by the Legislature this year await the governor’s signature. Plus, Congresswoman Mary Peltola files a pair of bills aimed at curtailing salmon bycatch. And, Kasaan residents build traditional canoes ahead of an Indigenous gathering in Southeast.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Kavitha George and Casey Grove in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep in Homer
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Emily Schwing in Upper Kalskag
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media.

Previous articlePeltola sponsors a bill to limit salmon bycatch. The pollock industry calls it ‘unworkable.’

