Military Voices: Linda and Mark Green

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

In the summer of 2023, Alaska Public Media partnered with StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative which provided a space for veterans, service members, and military families to share their stories.

In this conversation Linda (68) and Mark Green (67) discuss playing music and falling in love while playing in the Air Force Band.


These interviews are recorded by StoryCorps, a national nonprofit whose mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world.

StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Excerpts were selected and produced by Ammon Swenson with help from Lillian Robbins. 

Find more stories at alaskapublic.org/storycorps.

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

Previous articleMilitary Voices: Eben and Owen Olrun

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR