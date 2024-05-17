Alaskan dog treat bakery gives a head start for youth with learning disabilities | INDIE ALASKA

By
Valerie Lake
-

Daisy Nicolas first discovered her knack for baking dog treats while caring for her beloved aging dog, Dallas. Now pet treats are her full-time job as owner of Drool Central: A Mum and Pup Barkery in Anchorage, Alaska. When Daisy realized the demands of the business were too much for her, she developed a working partnership with the Anchorage School District to employ young adults with learning and developmental disabilities.

Valerie Lake

