LaFrance’s maintains lead in Anchorage mayor race with 8,700 more ballots counted

Anchorage mayoral candidate Suzanne LaFrance speaks at Williwaw Social after results showed her leading incumbent Mayor Dave Bronson on May 14, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage mayoral candidate Suzanne LaFrance continues to over incumbent Dave Bronson in the city’s runoff election, after more than 8,700 additional ballots were counted.

In the latest batch results, posted Wednesday night, LaFrance has about 54 percent of the vote to Bronson’s 46 percent.

LaFrance, a former Anchorage Assembly chair, was leading Bronson by almost 5,000 votes with roughly 55 percent of the vote after Tuesday night’s initial results came in.

If she maintains her lead, LaFrance will become the first woman elected to lead Alaska’s largest city.

In total, roughly 59,000 votes have been tallied. By the end of Wednesday, officials with the city clerk’s office reported they’d received more than 67,000 ballots, with thousands more likely to come in.

Election results will be certified on May 31. The beginning of the next three-year Anchorage mayoral term will start on July 1.