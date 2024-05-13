Man found shot to death in Fairview apartment

A police vehicles emergency lights flash blue and red. (Valerie Lake / Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police are investigating a man’s shooting death at a Fairview apartment complex early Monday.

According to a police statement, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to reports of shots fired on the 500 block of East 15th Avenue. Police found the victim inside an apartment, with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident rather than a random act. No charges have currently been filed in the case.

Asked if investigators had spoken with or were seeking a suspect, police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said Monday afternoon that no further information was immediately available about the case.

“This investigation is still very active,” Oistad said.

Police are asking anyone with information about or surveillance video of the shooting to call police at 311. Anonymous tips can be submitted online through Anchorage Crime Stoppers.