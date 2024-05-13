Celebrating 40 years of comics, cards and games with BOSCO’S | Hometown, Alaska

By
Dave Waldron
-

40 years ago, tucked inside a tiny Anchorage shoe repair shop, BOSCO’S Comics was born. On this Hometown Alaska host Dave Waldron speaks with John Weddleton, the owner behind the man with the sword. It’s a reflection on the past 40 years of comics, cards and games in Anchorage, and much more, including an appearance from Batman.

A man reads a comic in front of a shelf of comics.
BOSCO’S owner John Weddleton joined host Dave Waldron for a recent episode of Hometown, Alaska. (Courtesy of John Weddleton)



HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: John Weddleton, Owner, BOSCO’S

LINKS:
BOSCO’S website
Facebook
Instagram

Faubion Waldron

Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.

Previous articleMan found shot to death in Fairview apartment

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR