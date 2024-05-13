Celebrating 40 years of comics, cards and games with BOSCO’S | Hometown, Alaska

40 years ago, tucked inside a tiny Anchorage shoe repair shop, BOSCO’S Comics was born. On this Hometown Alaska host Dave Waldron speaks with John Weddleton, the owner behind the man with the sword. It’s a reflection on the past 40 years of comics, cards and games in Anchorage, and much more, including an appearance from Batman.
