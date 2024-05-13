Anchorage residents turn in 51K ballots ahead of mayoral runoff election deadline

An Anchorage ballot drop box at the Loussac Library on May 13, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday is the last day to vote in Anchorage’s mayoral runoff election and, so far, 51,920 residents have cast their ballots.

Incumbent Mayor Dave Bronson is running against former Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance for a three-year term as mayor.

As of Monday evening, the city had received about 6,000 more ballots than it had by the same point in the April regular mayoral election.

But the count so far is lower than the last time the city had a mayoral runoff, in 2021. By this point three years ago, the city had received roughly 11,000 more ballots from voters. That year, a record 90,816 ballots were counted in total.

Overall, a little over 73,000 ballots were counted in this April’s regular election.

Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to drop off their ballots at a drop box or vote center. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday.

RELATED: Anchorage mayoral runoff election: Q&As with Dave Bronson and Suzanne LaFrance