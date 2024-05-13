2 dead in East Anchorage house fire

Two people died Sunday afternoon in a fire that destroyed a home in Anchorage’s Russian Jack area, according to firefighters.

In a Monday statement, the Anchorage Fire Department said crews responded at about 2:35 p.m. Sunday to the blaze on the 2600 block of Easthaven Circle, off Wesleyan Drive near East Northern Lights Boulevard. Two bodies were found inside the home.

According to the department, one firefighter was treated at a local hospital and released for a minor injury. At least one resident of the home was displaced by the fire and referred to the Red Cross of Alaska for assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.