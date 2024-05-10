Reentry services after incarceration | Alaska Insight

Supportive employment and housing programs for people leaving incarceration are critical for success, and building self-awareness and confidence through arts can also enhance personal growth. What other programs and services help people succeed at re-entering society and avoid recidivism? Host Lori Townsend is joined by Partners for Progress CEO Doreen Schenkenberger and Troy Buckner-Nkrumah, Executive Director of New Life Development Inc., to discuss paths to success for incarcerated Alaskans on this Alaska Insight
- Community supports for people leaving incarceration | Talk of Alaska
- New Life Development Inc.
- Partners Reentry Center | Partners for Progress
- Rehabilitation and reentry | Alaska Department of Corrections
