Voices of the Wilderness | Outdoor Explorer

By
Paul Twardock
-

For as long as humans created art nature has inspired us. From cave paintings in France to Indigenous art in Alaska to western artists like Rockwell Kent artists and their work celebrate the wonders of the natural world. The Forest Service’s Voices of the Wilderness program continues the tradition with an artist in residence model of service and art. Individuals apply to the program and if accepted spend a week or more in a Wilderness or Wilderness Study Area with wilderness specialists. During that time they help with service projects and work on a creative piece that is then shared with the agency and the general public. On this Outdoor Explorer host Paul Twardock discusses the program with Barbara Lydon, program coordinator with the U.S. Forest Service; Marybeth Holleman, author and poet; Youpa Stein, multimedia artist; and Klara Maisch, painter. We learn about the program and the work they created from the inspiration they got during their time with the program in the wilderness.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
Barbara Lydon, program coordinator with the U.S. Forest Service
Marybeth Holleman, author and poet
Youpa Stein, multimedia artist
Klara Maisch, painter

LINKS:
Forest Service Voices of the Wilderness
Marybeth Holleman
Klara Maisch
Youpa Stein
Barbara Lydon
Prince William Sound Natural History Symposium


Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and help found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts.  Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU.  Paul’s  research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding.  One of his last adventures involved a mule ride.

Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer

Previous articleBacklash to ‘cheese grater’ fence in Anchorage triggers changes to DOT outreach 
Next articleWasilla bingo-hall worker followed woman home to steal her winnings, troopers say

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR