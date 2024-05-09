Voices of the Wilderness | Outdoor Explorer

For as long as humans created art nature has inspired us. From cave paintings in France to Indigenous art in Alaska to western artists like Rockwell Kent artists and their work celebrate the wonders of the natural world. The Forest Service’s Voices of the Wilderness program continues the tradition with an artist in residence model of service and art. Individuals apply to the program and if accepted spend a week or more in a Wilderness or Wilderness Study Area with wilderness specialists. During that time they help with service projects and work on a creative piece that is then shared with the agency and the general public. On this Outdoor Explorer host Paul Twardock discusses the program with Barbara Lydon, program coordinator with the U.S. Forest Service; Marybeth Holleman, author and poet; Youpa Stein, multimedia artist; and Klara Maisch, painter. We learn about the program and the work they created from the inspiration they got during their time with the program in the wilderness.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
Barbara Lydon, program coordinator with the U.S. Forest Service
Marybeth Holleman, author and poet
Youpa Stein, multimedia artist
Klara Maisch, painter
LINKS:
Forest Service Voices of the Wilderness
Marybeth Holleman
Klara Maisch
Youpa Stein
Barbara Lydon
Prince William Sound Natural History Symposium