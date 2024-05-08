Candid conversations on Sex Therapy | Line One

By
Dr. Jillian Woodruff
-
Studies suggest that up to 40% of women and 30% of men report dysfunction during intimacy at some point in their lives, but conversations on the subject can be difficult and awkward, even between longtime partners. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss how sex therapy for couples and individuals can strengthen connections, enhance communication, and revive intimacy.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 8, at 8 p.m. AKDT

