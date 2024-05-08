Candid conversations on Sex Therapy | Line One

Studies suggest that up to 40% of women and 30% of men report dysfunction during intimacy at some point in their lives, but conversations on the subject can be difficult and awkward, even between longtime partners. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss how sex therapy for couples and individuals can strengthen connections, enhance communication, and revive intimacy.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Love, Certified Sex Therapist at Counseling Alaska LLC
RESOURCES:
- The Science of Saving Your Sex Life | Emily Nagoski
- Desire in long-term relationships | Esther Perel
- Exploring sexuality, relationships, and well-being | Kinsey Institute
- Resources for healthy sexuality across the lifespan | Counseling Alaska
- American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapists | AASECT
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 8, at 8 p.m. AKDT
