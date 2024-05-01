Preparations underway for 2024 climbing season on Denali

Denali in February 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Preparations are underway this week for the 2024 climbing season on Denali.

According to the National Park Service, the first ranger patrol was scheduled to fly into the Alaska Range on Monday. Their task will be to set up the necessary infrastructure at Fourteen Camp, located at about 14,000 feet of elevation on Denali.

In addition, Gabby Faurot is expected to fly up to resume her role as Kahiltna Basecamp manager. While Basecamp staff work for the air services, not the National Park Service, they often share information about weather conditions and any emergencies on the mountain.

In addition to the more than 900 climbers who have registered to attempt Denali this year, an additional 300 have registered for backcountry climbs, which are defined as any mountain other than Denali and Mount Foraker.

Denali National Park saw a climbing death last week, after New York forest ranger Robbi Mecus was killed in a 1,000-foot fall Thursday on Mount Johnson. Her climbing partner also fell, but survived and was medevaced in critical condition.