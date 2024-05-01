Celebrating Nurses Week | Line One

Nurses are an integral part of today’s medical system. When talking about nurses, it’s hard to find things they don’t do. Nurses work long hours, care for vulnerable patients, and are the backbone of the medical industry. In honor of Nurses week, which starts May 6, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests discuss the landscape of Nursing in Alaska.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Shannon Davenport – President, Alaska Nurses Association, Nurse at Creekside Surgery Center
- Donna Phillips – Alaska Nurses Association Member since 1994, ICU Nurse at Providence
- Jennifer Hazen – Elected leader within Alaska Nurses Association, Psychiatrist nurse at Providence Alaska Medical Center, and Producer of Nursing Narratives
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 1, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. AKDT
