Anchorage Opera’s ‘La Traviata’ opens this weekend

(Courtesy of Anchorage Opera)

Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” has stood the test of time and continues to be one of the most beloved and performed operas to this day. With a tragic love story between Violetta and Alfredo and some of the most recognizable melodies of the genre, Anchorage Opera’s production promises to be an excellent introduction to opera and a unique take on an old favorite.

Anchorage Opera’s Stage Director, Laura Alley (center), and Principal Conductor, Brian DeMaris (right), recently joined State of Art host Ammon Swenson to discuss their production of “La Traviata.” (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

We’re joined by Anchorage Opera’s Principal Conductor, Brian DeMaris, and Stage Director, Laura Alley, to find out what makes this production special, hear about opening night rituals and more.





SHOW INFO:

Discovery Theater, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, April 26 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 28 4 p.m.



LINKS:

“La Traviata” tickets

Anchorage Opera website



