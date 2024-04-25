Anchorage Opera’s ‘La Traviata’ opens this weekend

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
(Courtesy of Anchorage Opera)

Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” has stood the test of time and continues to be one of the most beloved and performed operas to this day. With a tragic love story between Violetta and Alfredo and some of the most recognizable melodies of the genre, Anchorage Opera’s production promises to be an excellent introduction to opera and a unique take on an old favorite.

Two men and a woman pose in front of a banner.
Anchorage Opera’s Stage Director, Laura Alley (center), and Principal Conductor, Brian DeMaris (right), recently joined State of Art host Ammon Swenson to discuss their production of “La Traviata.” (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

We’re joined by Anchorage Opera’s Principal Conductor, Brian DeMaris, and Stage Director, Laura Alley, to find out what makes this production special, hear about opening night rituals and more.



SHOW INFO:
Discovery Theater, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts
Friday, April 26 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 27 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 28 4 p.m.

LINKS:
“La Traviata” tickets
Anchorage Opera website


Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

Previous articleAirlines are ordered to give full refunds instead of vouchers and to stop hiding fees
Next articleTlingit and Haida unveils plans for new education campus in Juneau

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR