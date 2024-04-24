Unveiling common skin conditions | Line One

The skin is our body’s largest organ, making up about 15% of our body weight. It’s our first line of defense, shielding us from environmental toxins, regulating our body temperature, and helping to get rid of waste through sweat. It’s also a mirror of our overall health; changes in its appearance can often signal underlying health issues. Join host Dr. Jillian Woodruff on this Line One, as she and her guest discuss the science of skin.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Courtney Bagayoko, MD, FAAD – Board Certified Dermatologist and owner of Anchorage Dermatology & Cosmetics.

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 24, at 8 p.m. AKDT

