Bringing Broadway productions to Alaska | Talk of Alaska

The Atwood Concert Hall is the largest theater in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. (Ernesto Andrade/Creative Commons)

Putting on a touring Broadway Musical in the Lower 48 is an expensive, complicated, and difficult process. When bringing one to Alaska though, it starts to cross the line from difficult, to logistical nightmare. However, over the last year not one, but four Broadway shows, counting hundreds among their cast and crew, came to Alaska to perform. How is it that shows like Hamilton and Six brought not just their people, but their massive, complicated sets, up to the 49th state? We answer that question and more about Broadway Alaska’s very first season on this Talk of Alaska.

Listen:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Codie Costello, President & COO, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, and General Manager, Broadway Alaska

Related:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.