Recycling for Earth Day | Hometown, Alaska

Jenny Forner (left) and Patti Guist (right), are the cofounders of Anchorage re:MADE (Dave Waldron)

Today is Earth Day, and in honor of it we’ll be discussing recycling. We find out what you can and can’t recycle in those bins you drag to the bottom of your driveway, and find a place for the other items that you may be looking to get rid of during your spring cleaning.

Kelli Toth, acting director and recycling coordinator for Solid Waste Services posing with some recycled plastic and glass. (Dave Waldron)

HOST: Dave Waldron



GUESTS:

Jenny Forner and Patti Guist, cofounders of Anchorage re:MADE

Kelli Toth, acting director and recycling coordinator for Solid Waste Services



LINKS:

Anchorage re:MADE

Anchorage Solid Waste Services



Featured image