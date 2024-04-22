Recycling for Earth Day | Hometown, Alaska

By
Dave Waldron
-
Two women pose in a radio studio.
Jenny Forner (left) and Patti Guist (right), are the cofounders of Anchorage re:MADE (Dave Waldron)

Today is Earth Day, and in honor of it we’ll be discussing recycling. We find out what you can and can’t recycle in those bins you drag to the bottom of your driveway, and find a place for the other items that you may be looking to get rid of during your spring cleaning.

A woman poses with some recycled products.
Kelli Toth, acting director and recycling coordinator for Solid Waste Services posing with some recycled plastic and glass. (Dave Waldron)

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Jenny Forner and Patti Guist, cofounders of Anchorage re:MADE
Kelli Toth, acting director and recycling coordinator for Solid Waste Services

LINKS:
Anchorage re:MADE
Anchorage Solid Waste Services

Featured image

Faubion Waldron

Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.

Previous article‘Not in the business of just giving away our entire collections:’ Denver museum denies Lingít repatriations
Next articleAfter a dozen years, statewide Yup’ik language spelling bee going strong

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR