Anchorage police investigate 3 deaths in 2 separate incidents

An Anchorage police vehicle’s emergency lights flash blue and red. (Valerie Lake/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police say they are continuing to investigate the deaths of three people in two separate incidents Thursday, with few details available on either case.

In a brief statement, police said a person was brought to a local hospital and later died Thursday morning. Police were informed about the death at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, and subsequently examined a home on the 100 block of Rusty Allen Place in Northeast Anchorage.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation, but officers have cause to believe this is an isolated incident and there is no public safety concern,” police said in the statement.

Hours later, police responded at about 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on the 8100 block of Jewel Lake Road where they say they found a man and a woman dead. Police investigated the deaths, but said only that they “have cause to believe this is an isolated incident.”

Anchorage police have not released the names of anyone involved in either case. Police spokeswoman Renee Oistad declined to answer questions Monday about the incidents due to the ongoing investigations. She said neither case posed a wider concern for public safety.

The causes of all three deaths are being determined by the state medical examiner’s office, according to police.