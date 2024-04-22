Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 22, 2024

Inupiaq Spelling Bee winners, Aġnauraq Jaeleen Holder-Champion (Right) and runner-up, Uluġina Annabeth Huntington (Left). They attend the Kéet Gooshi Héet Elementary School in Sitka. (Courtesy Daniel Hofmann)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Nick Begich says he’d drop out of the race for congress if he doesn’t lead the primary, but not all candidates agree with his strategy. Plus, lawmakers consider changing residency requirements for hunting and fishing licenses. And, students from Nunam Iqua continue their dominance of the Yup’ik spelling bee.

