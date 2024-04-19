Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 19, 2024

NOAA Fisheries said restricting all Chinook bycatch would effectively close the pollock fishery, which is the largest in the nation, as well as one of the most lucrative. (Theo Greenly/KUCB)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Sullivan rips the Biden administration on a pair of decisions protecting land in the Arctic from resource extraction. Plus, fisheries managers consider the impacts of the Bering Sea Pollock fleet’s chum salmon bycatch. And, Spencer Woods of Shungnak wrestles for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Theo Greenly, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Hunter Morrison in Soldotna

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.