Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Romig Middle School’s Principal Carrie Sumner, shows floor plans of where classes will be re-located on Tuesday, April 17, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s Senators blast decisions expected from the Biden administration to block resource development in the Arctic. Plus, lawmakers contemplate how to correct a correspondence school provision recently ruled unconstitutional. And, the state plans to allow tribal police to enforce some laws in part of the Mat-Su.

Reports tonight from:

Theo Greenly, Casey Grove, Tim Rockey, Liz Ruskin and Eric Stone in Anchorage

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan



This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.