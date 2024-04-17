Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a legislative hearing
Senate Finance Committee Co-Chair Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, listens to testimony from Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Commissioner Ryan Anderson on Feb. 28, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy’s preferred Permanent Fund Dividend is larger than what’s in the state Senate’s budget. Plus, plants and animals that Alaskans harvest for food are becoming more contaminated by microplastics. And, Seldovia’s nearly 90-year-old library will display historic Alaskan books.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Emily Schwing and Eric Stone in Anchorage
Robyne in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep in Homer
Anna Canny in Juneau
Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

