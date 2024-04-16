Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Army Corps of Engineers upholds its decision halting the Pebble Mine but advocates say they’ll continue to fight. Plus, Gov. Dunleavy defends a correspondence school allotment program deemed unconstitutional by a recent court decision. And, a Sitka biologist spots a species of whale rarely seen so far south.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Kavitha George and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Simon Lopez in Homer
Eric Stone in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.