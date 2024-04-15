Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 15, 2024

Alissa Pili at a basketball Practice at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers react to a judge’s ruling that Alaska’s correspondence allotment system for students is unconstitutional. Plus, fewer Alaska children are tested for lead exposure than in other parts of the country, prompting increased testing access. And, Alaska tribes prepare to offer Indigenous tourism.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Eric Stone in Juneau

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.