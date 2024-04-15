Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 15, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Lawmakers react to a judge’s ruling that Alaska’s correspondence allotment system for students is unconstitutional. Plus, fewer Alaska children are tested for lead exposure than in other parts of the country, prompting increased testing access. And, Alaska tribes prepare to offer Indigenous tourism.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.