Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 12, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state House rejects a constitutional amendment on the Permanent Fund Dividend. Plus, a former Alaska village public safety officer was arrested in Texas after fleeing child sex assault charges. And, mothers from Newtok share the difficulties of relocating their entire community due to climate change.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Emily Schwing in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

