Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A Tlingit dance group performs in front of an entryway.
The Lepquinm Gumilgit Gagoadim Ts’mdyen Dancers perform at a ribbon cutting event for ADAC’s Center of Excellence at University of Alaska Anchorage on Tuesday, April9, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s U.S. Senators are split on the impeachment of the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary. Plus, state transportation officials examine how to connect two of Alaska’s biggest highways. And, the University of Alaska Anchorage will be home to a new Arctic security research center.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George, Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh and Emily Schwing in Anchorage
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

Previous articleKivalina fire cuts electricity, cellphone service
Next articleAlaska senators split on Mayorkas impeachment. Murkowski leery of wasting Senate time on ‘messaging.’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR