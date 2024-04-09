Conducting and analyzing public opinion polls | Talk of Alaska

An Anchorage voter shows one of the many texts she’s received from a political campaign. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

How do political campaigns know what issues resonate with the public? How do researchers learn about social and political beliefs? Often, that work is done through surveys or polling, but what goes into building a poll to ensure the results truly reflect public opinions? We hear from people who create polls and those who use them in different campaigns, on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Ivan Moore – Owner, Alaska Survey Research

Owner, Alaska Survey Research Jason Katz-Brown – Senior Analyst, Research for Progress

Senior Analyst, Research for Progress Matt Shuckerow – Founder, Fathom Strategic Communications

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.