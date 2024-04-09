Anchorage police seek suspect who struck cyclist in hit-and-run

An Anchorage police vehicle at a crime scene Nov. 24, 2023. Police say an officer fired at a man who pointed a pepper spray gun at him. (Valerie Lake / Alaska Public Media).

A bicyclist was severely injured Monday evening in a Taku/Campbell area hit-and-run collision according to Anchorage police, who are seeking the driver responsible.

Police said in a statement that they responded just before 10 p.m. Monday to the collision, on Arctic Boulevard near Highlander Drive.

“Initial indications are that an adult male bicyclist was traveling in the roadway, northbound on Arctic, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle,” police said. “The driver left the scene without notifying emergency services.”

Medics took the bicyclist to a local hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say there is no suspect description available yet. They ask anyone with information about or surveillance video of the incident to call dispatchers at 311.

The collision comes less than a day after another hit-and-run collision Sunday night in Fairview. Police say an unlicensed driver ran over and killed a man lying on East 11th Avenue. Josiah Martinez, 19, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failing to render aid and driving without a license in that collision.